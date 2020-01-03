UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Authorities in Fayette County have officially identified the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day in a Uniontown home.

According to Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower, 62-year-old William Allen shot and killed his wife, 61-year-old Theresa “Tina” Allen, on Wednesday morning before turning the gun on himself.

Both were discovered in a locked upstairs bedroom of their home on Republic Street in Uniontown Wednesday afternoon.

Both had been shot in the face and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation shows that Tina Allen had returned to the residence that day in between 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Prior to that time, other individuals who had been in the residence had left the residence,” said Bower. “William Allen was not seen leaving or entering the residence prior to Tina Allen entering the residence. At approximately 9:59 a.m., a gunshot was heard from within the residence.”

Tina’s relatives later returned to the home and that’s when they found the upstairs door locked and called state police.

“When the Pennsylvania State Police arrived, they entered the bedroom… and discovered Tina Allen and William Allen dead,” Bower said.

William was found in a chair and Tina on the bed.

“The preliminary investigation shows that William Allen shot Tina Allen two times in the facial area with a small caliber weapon,” Bower said. “William Allen then shot himself in the face with a large caliber shotgun.”

Bower says a suicide note was also found in the room, but did not reveal the contents.

While the investigation into the incident continues, Tina is being remembered as a well-respected member of the Uniontown community.

She ran for public office. Once for tax collector, and most recently ran in the general election as a Republican for Clerk of Courts in Fayette County.

Bower said he knew Tina personally.

“I can tell you, I know her. She was probably one of the nicest women you’re going to run into. She was very interested in the community. I can’t say enough about her,” he said. “This is the kind of thing that should not happen, but too often, it does.”