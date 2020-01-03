PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Carnegie Mellon professor and Steelers employee has just been hired by the Minnesota Twins.

According to Seth Walder of ESPN, Karim Kassam will make the move to Minnesota after leaving his most current job with Duolingo, where he was a Data Scientist in Residence.

“The Minnesota Twins are hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers analytics coordinator Karim Kassam to be their director of baseball research, per source.”

Kassam served as an Analyticsm and Research Coordinator for the Steelers from July of 2015 to June of 2019. He then took the job with Duolingo that same Summer.

Before joining the Steelers, Kassam was a professor at Carnegie Mellon University from July of 2010 to July of 2014.

Kassam has a Doctorate in Philosophy from Harvard University and a Masters of Computer Science from the Imperial College of London.