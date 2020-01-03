



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is looking for forever homes for a group of dogs with special needs.

Diane Raible of Dolly’s Dogs wants to give the dogs a second chance.

The dogs come from kill shelters, where their lives could have ended because of a handicap.

Dogs like Zelda, who has to crawl on her front legs because of terrible neglect.

She also has a mark on her neck from a tight leash.

“They believe she was in a cage that was too small,” Raible said. “Therefore, her legs were never developed.”

Zelda is now one of Dolly’s Dogs, an affiliate of Paws Across Pittsburgh.

The organization is named after a loveable handicapped dog named Dolly, who no longer has the use of her hind legs and wears a diaper after being hit by a car.

But for Dolly and the others, it costs money to bring them back to health.

They are counting on the generosity of the community to help with the medical expenses.