PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who was detained for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman was found dead in a Mt. Oliver home.
Officials said a woman, identified as 33-year-old Ladea Terrell, was shot on the 200 block of Eastgate Drive on the border of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills. She was shot on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 1.
According to police, a man named George Daniel drove himself to the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters soon after the shooting. He was detained for questioning.
On Friday, the medical examiner announced Daniel was found dead in a residence in Mt. Oliver.
The medical examiner said his manner of death was suicide.
Police say they are still investigating the shooting, but at this time there are no arrests or charges.
You must log in to post a comment.