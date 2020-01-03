STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State has hired its new offensive line coach.
The university announced Friday that Boston College offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has been hired by the Nittany Lions.
Penn State previously moved on from OL coach Matt Limegrover.
We are excited to welcome offensive line @CoachTrautFB to the #PennState Football family! 🔵⚪️
🔗: https://t.co/k5TWRiP6uV#WeAre pic.twitter.com/MWB36Nt7R7
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 4, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and his family to Penn State,” head coach James Franklin said in a university-issued release. “Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two National Championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL. He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons. We are excited to bring his knowledge and experiences to Happy Valley.”
Trautwein served as the offensive line coach for the last two seasons at Boston College.
You must log in to post a comment.