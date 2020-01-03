



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is looking like making progress towards to a return to the lineup.

Crosby skated on Friday with the team, in a move that he pulled earlier in the week.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see Sidney Crosby on the ice.”

It's a beautiful thing to see Sidney Crosby on the ice. pic.twitter.com/cId4iEAwk8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 3, 2020

The Penguins captain has been out after surgery for a sports hernia since mid-November.

“Sidney Crosby said his status has not changed. He joined the practice session because it was the only available ice time for him to skate. He has not yet been cleared for contact (the jersey switch didn’t mean anything). -MC”

Sidney Crosby said his status has not changed. He joined the practice session because it was the only available ice time for him to skate. He has not yet been cleared for contact (the jersey switch didn’t mean anything). -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 3, 2020

It is still not certain when Crosby will be returning to the lineup, but the Pens have two games this weekend. Pittsburgh travels to Montreal Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and are in action Sunday at PPG Paints Arena against the Florida Panthers at 5:00 p.m.

“Crosby isn’t sure if he will join the team on their road trip next week. “We’re going to figure it out over the weekend. I’ll be skating over the weekend while the team is gone. It’d be great to be around the group. But whatever’s best as far as me getting back.” -MC”

https://twitter.com/PensInsideScoop/status/1213168043439906817