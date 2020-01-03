PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have made two call-ups Friday afternoon, and one is a bit of a surprise.

The team announced goalie Casey DeSmith and forward Thomas Di Pauli will be joining the team in Montreal.

“Coach Sullivan announces that Casey DeSmith and Thomas Di Pauli are going to be recalled today.”

According to reports, Matt Murray will be getting the start Saturday night in Montreal, and DeSmith will serve as the backup. Tristan Jarry will stay in Pittsburgh to be ready for the game on Sunday evening against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena.

DeSmith, who served as the primary backup goalie to Matt Murray last season, has spent the entire year in the AHL with the emergence of Jarry.