PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four total Steelers earned AP All-Pro Honors in 2019.
The All-Pro teams were announced Friday and featured three Steelers starters on defense and one on special teams.
Linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Cam Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to the First Team, while Rookie Diontae Johnson was named to the Second Team as a punt returner.
Watt was named to both teams in an interesting move, he is marked as an edge rusher on the first team and a linebacker on the second team.
