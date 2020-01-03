PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A raccoon was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Allegheny County during the new year.
Allegheny County says a raccoon that was picked up near Jacks Run Road and White Oak Park in White Oak was taken to the Allegheny County Health Department’s lab. The raccoon tested positive for rabies — the first animal with rabies confirmed in 2020.
The county health department is reminding residents to watch for unusual behavior in animals and to make sure pets have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.
If you see an animal acting strangely, you’re urged to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission or the police.
If you’re bitten, the county health department says you should clean the wound, get medical treatment and call the health department to report the incident.
In 2018, 25 total animals tested positive for rabies. Eighteen of those animals were raccoons.
