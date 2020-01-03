



MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – During all this rain, PennDOT is keeping an eye on a hillside in Moon Township after a landslide shut down Route 51.

The busy stretch, also known as McGovern Boulevard, is closed at the intersection of Flaugherty Run Road, between Purdy Road and Stoops Ferry Road after large chunks of sandstone separated and crashed down on the hillside.

#BREAKING: Crews say hillside is still very unstable after a landslide this morning on Rt 51 in Moon Twp. Right now, crews are trying to remove power lines and trees before rest of hill comes down. RT 51 closed near Stoops Ferry. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ESSJvlArQC — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 2, 2020

Moon Township Police said on Thursday that the landslide was very large and active.

“We haven’t had one quite this large,” said Jonathan Moses, PennDOT’s District 11 geotechnical engineer.

Now, the Moon Township Police say the road will be closed until at least Monday. At that time, police say the crews will reevaluate the road to see whether it will be opened or if more work needs done to stabilize the area.

On Facebook, the police urged residents who use the road — an estimated 14,000 drivers — to find alternative routes.

