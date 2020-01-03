Comments
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two corrections officers were injured in an incident that prompted a lockdown at SCI Greene in Franklin Township this morning.
According to the Observer-Reporter, the officers were hospitalized for their injuries.
Their conditions have not been released.
Officials have also not yet released details on the incident that led to them being injured and the lockdown being put in place.
