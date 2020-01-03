



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The search for Tonee Turner, who has been missing since Dec. 30, has brought family and friends of the 22-year-old to the Hill District.

They’re knocking on doors and handing out flyers.

The search continues today for Tonee Turner, who has been missing since Dec. 30th. Her family says tips have led them to look in the Hill District. More at noon @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vW0Gjrdfhd — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) January 3, 2020

Turner’s family tells KDKA it was a tip from the public that led them to this area, specifically Linton Street where they’ve been dropping off flyers.

Pittsburgh Police are helping, too. An officer was seen following the group just to make sure they’re safe in the search.

We’ve learned Turner was last seen Monday at Dobrá Tea in Squirrel Hill.

Her family says this out of character for her and are worried about her well-being.

They say it’s also odd that a tip has led them to the Hill District because it’s not an area she would visit.

“But for her to be in the Hill District, totally out of character, I don’t even think the buses are awesome here for her. There would be nothing here for Tonee, and I know that,” said Sydnee Turner, Tonee’s sister.

Her sister also says a man riding his bike on the Homestead Grays Bridge found Tonee’s bag on the sidewalk. It had her keys and phone inside. That’s just another reason why they’re concerned for her.

Police say Turner stands at 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds and has black, chin-length hair. She is originally from the Hazelwood area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives at 412-232-7141.