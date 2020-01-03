Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A water main break in Washington County is impacting service to several neighborhoods.
The pipe burst along Route 19 in North Strabane Township on Friday night.
Penn-American Water said low water pressure and a loss of water is likely to homes in the area.
Full service is not expected to be restored until Saturday afternoon at the earliest.
The fire department said water buffaloes are set up at Station 1 at 2550 Washington Road in Canonsburg.
