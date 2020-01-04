Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Boyce Park slopes are closed this weekend due to a water main break.
The closure was announced by Allegheny County officials’ Twitter account Saturday afternoon.
Due to a water main break, the Boyce Park slopes are closed Saturday, January 4, and Sunday, January 5. pic.twitter.com/TNY4nSq1m1
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 4, 2020
The slopes are expected to reopen to the public by Monday.
Boyce Park makes up more than 1,000 acres across Monroeville and Plum. The hours are normally 8:00 a.m. to sunset.
You must log in to post a comment.