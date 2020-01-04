CINCINNATI-(AP)-Sam Wyche, the innovative former coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, has died at 74.
Wyche, who entered hospice on Monday, died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed.
He led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules.
Wyche was a nonconformist in a button-down league. A Steelers assistant coach nicknamed him “Wicky Wacky.”
Wyche ran up the score to settle a personal grudge and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for four seasons.
