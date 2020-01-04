



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kettle Cusine Midco is recalling around 200 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) lentil and beef soup products for toddlers because they may contain undeclared allergens.

The products include egg and wheat, possible allergens that are not on the product label. They were produced Dec. 12. The products were shipped to customers in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C. via online sales.

The recall affects “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers”. It has a best buy date of Jan. 10. The full details are listed below.

7-oz. polypropylene cup with film containing “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers” with a best buy date of 1/10/20.

No adverse effects from the products have been reported. The recall started because a customer complained to the company after finding noodles in the beef and lentil soup.

Anyone who bought the soup should throw it out or return it to the store for a refund. The product is no longer available to customers.