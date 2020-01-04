



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The close friends and family of a local missing woman held a vigil today at 5 p.m. according to the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP).

22-year-old Tonee Turner has been missing since Dec. 30 of last year.

The vigil will take place at Braddock Carnegie Library at 419 Library Street in Braddock. Sydnee Turner, Tonee’s sister, will be in attendance. KDKA previously spoke with Sydnee Turner about her sister’s disappearance two days ago.

Turner was last seen at Dobrá Tea in Squirrel Hill Monday around 6 p.m. She is described as having brown eyes and black, wavy, shoulder-length hair, sometimes pulled up in a bonnet. She is 5’2 and weighs 130 pounds.

“This is totally out of character for Tonee, and her family and friends are extremely worried for her wellbeing,” a missing flyer stated.

