PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots at his girlfriend, stealing her firearm and repeatedly sending her threatening messages.

The victim and the accused Deric Ivy had only been dating for two weeks when, after an argument, Ivy trashed his girlfriend’s bedroom while she was in the bathroom on Nov. 22. around 1 a.m. Reportedly, Ivy thought that the victim was using her phone to talk to another man. The damage Ivy inflicted included throwing around a large flat-screen TV, a nightstand, prescription medication, makeup and clothes.

When the victim returned to the bedroom, she discovered the room to be in complete disarray. Ivy also had taken her firearm and told the victim she was not free to leave the bedroom. The argument escalated from there until Ivy fired 4 rounds from the gun. Two rounds were fired just three feet away from the victim and the other two went through the window that was less than two feet away from the victim’s head.

Ivy recovered three of the four bullet casings and flushed them down the toilet. He then apparently handed the firearm back to the victim and told her to shoot him. She did not shoot Ivy and deescalated the situation. Ivy left the victim’s house on the 2000 block of Shadeland Avenue, and the victim put her firearm away.

The victim did not immediately report the incident to police out of fear for her life. Ivy proceeded to send her threatening text messages and messages through Facebook Messanger, some of which claimed that Ivy had stolen her firearm and was going to use it against her.

“I will be pulling up everyday”, “I seen the cops you sent I’m too quick for allat”, and “Get out town I promise don’t ever go home” were just some examples of the messages the victim received.

The victim invited Ivy back to her house two days later. She left the house while Ivy was still there to potentially contact police about the shooting incident from earlier, but she returned to find him gone.

“Yes your house is trashed but do you wanna add on to all my pain or just rebuild yours and just forget about me,” was the message she received from Ivy a few hours later.

When officers inspected the house, it was in “complete disarray”, according to their official report. They also discovered that the victim’s firearm was actually missing as well as the spare house key to her residence.

Police arrested Ivy on Jan. 4.

Ivy was arraigned earlier today, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 14.

He faces multiple charges including terroristic threats, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, simple assault, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief, discharge firearm into occupied structure and intimidation of witnesses or victims. He is also listed as a person not to possess, use, manufacture or control a firearm, and he faces two counts of theft.

His bail has been set at $10,000.

Deric Ivy had been previously charged with and pled guilty to robbery.