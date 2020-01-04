MERCER (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a registered sex offender who has evaded police detection for months.
36-year-old Giovanne York of Farrell in Findley Township provided false information about his whereabouts to police, and Mercer County State Police Police have been searching for York since early September 2019.
Police were initially looking into the case after York failed to appear and register his information, as is required for registered sex offenders.
There is a warrant out for York’s arrest for failing to show up to his appointed registration and for not appearing at a criminal case hearing at the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Anyone with information about York’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 724-662-6162.
