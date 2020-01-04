  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are going up again.

The new round of increases takes effect Sunday.

Tolls for E-Z Pass and cash customers are going up 6%.

The most common toll will go up 10 cents for E-ZPass customers and 20 cents for drivers who pay cash.

Click here to calculate your toll.

Officials said the hikes are necessary for repairs.

This is the 12th year in a row that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is raising tolls.

