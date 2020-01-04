



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Emil Larmi from the Wheeling Nailers.

Casey DeSmith, who was expected to join the Penguins, was unable to due to a lost passport.

Larmi, 23, is in his first professional season in North America after signing as an undrafted free agent with Pittsburgh on June 2, 2019.

In five games with WBS, the Lahti, Finland native has gone 1-2-2.

He registered 30 saves for his first AHL win on October 16, 2019 versus Binghamton.

Larmi has also appeared in four games for the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, where he’s gone 3-1-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage. He recorded a 26-save shutout in his ECHL debut on December 20, 2019.

Pittsburgh will face the Canadiens in Montreal at 7:00 p.m.