MCKEESPORT (KDKA)–Allegheny County detectives are investigating a shooting and car crash in McKeesport.
Police were called to the intersection of Colfax and Soles Streets after reports of shots fired and a vehicle into a pole.
They learned a 23 year old man had been shot by two unknown individuals after leaving a relative’s home. He put his car in reverse to escape the shots and struck a utility pole.
The victim flagged down a passing motorist, who took him to the hospital. He’s in good condition after being grazed in the head.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
