



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congressman Conor Lamb is endorsing former vice president Joe Biden for president.

Biden’s campaign announced Lamb’s endorsement in a press release sent out Sunday.

Lamb said in a statement in the press release that he has “seen firsthand that Joe Biden knows the people of western Pennsylvania and shares our values.”

He goes on to say that President Trump has not kept his word on “some of the most important issues facing western Pennsylvania” like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“I believe that the next President must attempt to unify this country,” Lamb said in his statement.

“President Trump has only driven people further apart. Joe Biden has promised to try, above all, to bring people together, and that’s why I support him to become the next President of the United States.”

Lamb represents the 17th District, which voted for President Trump by two points in 2016.

In December, Lamb announced he was voting in the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.