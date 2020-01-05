



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–There are still bands of snow for areas north but we will dry out today and stay mostly cloudy with seasonable highs in the upper 30s.

Tonight another round of snow showers arrive and end by the morning commute.

The ridges could pick up another 1-2” but the rest of us only about a coating, slick spots on any untreated surfaces. Morning lows in the upper 20s but highs will make it to 40 and we dry out with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday highs near 40 with afternoon snow showers.

The coldest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs in the low 30s and sun and clouds.

The 50s return for Friday and the weekend!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.