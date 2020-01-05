BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
EDINBORO (KDKA) — Girard State Police are looking for two suspects who left bottles of bed bugs around the men’s clothing section at a Walmart in Washington Township, according to Erie Times-News.

The store, located at 108 Washington Towne Boulevard, contacted state police about the incident on Thursday. Live bed bugs were crawling around in a pill bottle tucked inside a boy’s jacket, found in the men’s fitting room.

A second closed pill bottle of some dead bed bugs was found in the men’s department near the belts.

Police reportedly believe that the bed bugs were left intentionally.

