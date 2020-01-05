Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Quarterback Tom Brady in the black and gold?
According to the sports betting website SportsBetting.ag the Pittsburgh Steelers could land the Super Bowl champion quarterback.
The Steelers aren’t the leading choice for Brady though.
The Cleveland Browns are the odd-on favorites to land Brady, at 5-to-1 odds.
The Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also among the favorites where Brady might suit up next season.
The Steelers, Cardinals, Bengals, Jags, Rams and Eagles were all given 25-to-1 odds.
