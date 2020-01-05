Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Repairs have been completed and water pressure is being restored to customers affected by a water main break in North Strabane Township.
“This process takes time, and some residents in higher elevations may continue to experience low or no water pressure for a few more hours,” according to a press release from Pennsylvania American Water.
A water tanker will remain at the North Strabane fire station until normal service is restored to all affected areas.
The water main break occurred when a pipe burst along Route 19 near McClellan Road and Galley Road in North Strabane Township on Friday night.
