



ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler Health System is opening a new primary care facility in Ellwood City.

In a statement released on Monday, BHS says in addition to their cardiology services currently in Ellwood City, they will soon be adding BHS Primary Care.

It comes a few weeks after the Ellwood City Medical Center temporarily suspended all clinical services, including outpatient services, after losing inpatient services the day before Thanksgiving.

At the end of November, Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court told KDKA that the community “desperately” needed the hospital.

“We have a lot of elderly residents here. It would be devastating to them, and our community as far as employees also,” Mayor Court said on Nov. 29.

The new BHS facility will be in the North Star Plaza on Route 288. BHS did not offer any further details on Monday, nor did it say if they planned to open the facility before or after Ellwood City Medical Center’s closing.