SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after being struck by a train in Swissvale.
Dispatchers say a person was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in the area of South Braddock and Woodstock avenues in Swissvale.
The call, received around 4:50 p.m., was disregarded when a deer was found on scene.
However, a human body was later discovered further down the tracks.
Officials did not say what led to the accident.
