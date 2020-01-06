BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after being struck by a train in Swissvale.

Dispatchers say a person was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in the area of South Braddock and Woodstock avenues in Swissvale.

The call, received around 4:50 p.m., was disregarded when a deer was found on scene.

However, a human body was later discovered further down the tracks.

Officials did not say what led to the accident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

