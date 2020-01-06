HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Michael Fitzpatrick, a former congressman from suburban Philadelphia who served four terms in the U.S. House before handing off the seat to his brother, has died.
His family said in a statement that Fitzpatrick died Monday morning after a long and arduous battle with melanoma. He was 56.
Fitzpatrick, who also served as a Bucks County commissioner, worked during his time in Congress to establish the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
He decided against running for a fifth term in 2016. His brother, Brian, a former FBI agent, ran instead and won.
Fitzpatrick, of Levittown, is survived by his wife had six children.
