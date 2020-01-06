



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Matthew Smelser, a paramedic who was killed while responding to a crash on I-70.

According to state police, Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services was on the scene helping with an accident Sunday when one of their ambulances was hit by another vehicle. EMS Supervisor Matthew Smelser was killed in the crash.

All lanes of I-70 in Smithton were closed following the multi-vehicle crash between Exit 49-Smithton and Exit 46A-PA 51 South.

“Matthew Smelser’s death is a tragic reminder of the risk taken by emergency personnel across the state each day to rescue Pennsylvanians in distress,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release.

“We need to do our part to exercise caution while traveling, especially during winter weather or when approaching the scene of an accident.”

All flags on all commonwealth facilities will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, the governor’s office said.

Gov. Wolf also invited all Pennsylvanians to participate in the tribute.