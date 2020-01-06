BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Burgettstown is turning into Margaritaville for a night this summer as Jimmy Buffett is bringing his tour to S&T Bank Music Park.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band is coming to the S&T Bank Music Park — formerly KeyBank Pavilion — on Thursday, July 16.

His website says tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 10.

Buffett most recently performed in Burgettstown in the summer of 2018 when S&T Bank Music Park was KeyBank Pavilion.

