



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man has officially been sentenced in the 2017 death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

Last week, Keith Jordan Lambing pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the rape and death of little Bentley Miller at the Super 8 Motel in Butler in March of 2017.

This morning, a judge sentenced Lambing, 22, to 30-60 years in prison.

According to the Butler Eagle, Miller’s relatives spoke in court before the formal sentencing. His aunt reportedly saying the family’s hearts are broken “beyond repair.”

Prosecutors had discussed seeking the death penalty against Lambing.

His mother and Miller’s mother were also charged in the case.

