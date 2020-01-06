



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The four men who allegedly got into an altercation with their Uber driver on Christmas Eve appeared in court.

The suspects were in court on Monday with their attorneys.

“We believe we’ve come to a resolution on this matter,” said attorney Phil DiLucente. “It is being postponed so that the district attorney’s office can review some of the evidence that has been gathered and we are hopeful there will be a good outcome for these young men who have not been in trouble and have good careers in front of them.”

The driver, Andrew Farkosh, was working Christmas Eve when he picked up four riders just before 2 a.m. on the South Side.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Crafton Avenue.

Farkosh said one of the passengers ⁠— 22-year-old Joseph Antonucci of Oakdale ⁠— said, “There are four of us, I have a knife, I’ll stab you what are you going to do.”

Farkosh said someone in the back seat grabbed his shirt and yanked him backward. He then pulled over in South Oakland and told the men to get out.

The driver stepped out of the vehicle with the men and said Antonucci pinned him against his vehicle and passenger Philp Pesano tried to take the keys.

Farkosh called 911 and the men, including Reed Bruggeman and Jacob Collins, took off running.

The driver said he followed them and found Pesano, who put him in a chokehold.

The driver then pulled out his gun and shot Pesano, who was grazed in the head.

Police say Farkosh claimed he shot on the men in self-defense and has a valid permit to carry.

The other passengers ran, but police said they were later arrested on robbery charges.

Antonucci is also charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.

All parties will meet again on Jan. 15.

“This should be resolved in a different form, not the criminal form,” said DiLucente, who represents Pesano.