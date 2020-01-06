Comments
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital this morning after being struck by a vehicle in Mount Lebanon.
The accident happened at the intersection of Washington and Scott Roads around 7 a.m.
MORE: One person was transported after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Washington Rd & Scott Rd here in Mt. Lebanon. @KDKA https://t.co/WjmwZy1ftg
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 6, 2020
The person’s condition has not been released.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.