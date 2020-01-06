



MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A power outage has forced two schools in the North Allegheny School District to cancel class for the day.

According to district officials, Marshall Elementary and Marshall Middle schools are both now closed for the day.

Due to the ongoing power outage at Marshall Middle and Marshall Elementary, both schools will be CLOSED today, Monday, January 6, 2020. — North Allegheny School District (@NA_Schools) January 6, 2020

All other schools in the district will be operating on a normal schedule today.

The power went out overnight when a utility pole was sheared along Shenot Road.

Shenot Rd is closed because of an overnight accident/pole down. Allow for extra time if you need to get to Marshall Elementary & Marshall Middle Schools. @SmithmyerPhotog @KDKA https://t.co/IeBlWnimLt pic.twitter.com/b7dvXGWoxm — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 6, 2020

The road was closed between Wexford Run and Wheatland Roads.

