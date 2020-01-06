BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A power outage has forced two schools in the North Allegheny School District to cancel class for the day.

According to district officials, Marshall Elementary and Marshall Middle schools are both now closed for the day.

All other schools in the district will be operating on a normal schedule today.

The power went out overnight when a utility pole was sheared along Shenot Road.

The road was closed between Wexford Run and Wheatland Roads.

