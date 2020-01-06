



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say they pulled over a vehicle that was driving erratically and found a man shot in the neck.

Officials said a woman was transporting a man with a gunshot wound. She was pulled over in the 2400 block of Brighton Road on Monday.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooting did not take place within Pittsburgh city limits, officials said.

The location has not yet been determined.

Allegheny County tweeted on Monday that the 2400 block of Brighton Road in Marshall-Shadeland is closed to Marshall Avenue.

