BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ACC Football, Arizona State Sun Devils, Joey Yellen, Mark Whipple, NCAA Football, Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Athletics, Pitt Football, Pitt Panthers, Pittsburgh Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Panthers are going to have a new quarterback in the system via the transfer portal.

Pitt Football announced the transfer of redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Yellen, who previosly played for Arizona State.

“Happy to welcome @JoeyYellen to the city! Hail to Pitt!”

Per transfer rules, he will sit out the 2020 season, and be ready for game action in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore.

Yellen’s made one appearance for the Sun Devils in 2019. It was a start against USC on November 9th. He completed 64% of his passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in a 31-26 setback to the Trojans. He posted those impressive numbers despite suffering a shoulder injury early in the contest.

As a two-year starter at Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School, Yellen achieved a 22-3 record while completing 61% of his passes for 6,131 yards and 57 touchdowns against just 14 interceptions.

As a senior, he completed 227-of-351 passes for 3,516 yards and 27 touchdowns, earning an invitation to the prestigious Under Armour All-American Game.

Comments