PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, there will be no change at offensive coordinator for the Steelers.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting the Steelers intend to keep Randy Fichtner in 2020.

“Signs point to Steelers retaining OC Randy Fichtner. He still has another year on his contract, the team hasn’t indicated any change internally and Fichtner is close with Ben Roethlisberger.”

Fichtner has an extended relationship with Roethlisberger, as he served as the quarterbacks coach before taking over as OC when the team let Todd Haley go.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said there could be some changes to the staff during his season-ending press conference last week, but do not expect Fichtner to be going anywhere else this year.