



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most places started the day off with temperatures well above the daily average.

In Pittsburgh, the average high for today is 37, but the average low for the day is 21 degrees. While our daily low will likely be near 32 degrees, this morning’s temperatures were closer to 40 degrees than to 30 degrees for places south of I-80.

Temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark for places north of I-80 this morning, with a passing snow shower here or there and slick spots also possible. A few sprinkles will be possible for everyone else.

If you’ve been feeling like the beginning of the year has been a warm one, you’d be correct, with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above average so far.

Through Sunday, it’s been the warmest start to a year since 2007 and the twelfth warmest start to the year ever recorded. Last year was the fifteenth warmest start to the year ever recorded through the first five days.

No concerning weather is heading our way over the next seven days.

But temperatures will be all over the place, with Thursday morning being the coldest with morning lows in the teens in many places. The warmest day will be on Saturday with highs in the 50s and possible the 60s. Don’t get too excited though as rain showers are expected throughout the day on both Friday and Saturday, wrapping up on Sunday.

There will also be a quick snow hitter Wednesday morning.

While it doesn’t look like it will be a lot right now, maybe half an inch, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is keeping a close eye on it.

