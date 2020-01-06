



STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Sto-Rox High School was placed on lockdown following a shooting in Stowe Township.

Police gathered Monday on Dohrman Street, one block away from the school.

Officials say the shooting started when two men were shooting from their cars on Dohrman Street.

Officers from the high school began chasing one of the vehicles until the driver was stopped.

“The driver of that vehicle refused to cooperate with the officer, would not follow his instructions,” Allegheny County Police Inspector Andrew Schurman said. “He exited the vehicle and fled on foot. As he was fleeing, the other officers who were backing him up saw him running through the backyards of the neighborhoods. He ran at one of the officers, who discharged his weapon in the direction of the young man, struck him, it was a grazing wound. He was treated and released.”

The lockdown has been lifted, and students are being dismissed now.

Earlier, officials put out a be-on-the-lookout report for a black vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Officials are still looking for another man who was driving a white vehicle.

