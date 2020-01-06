BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of two men accused in a mass shooting at a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg nearly four years ago.

Cheron Shelton and Robert Thomas are charged with killing five adults and an unborn child at a cookout on Franklin Avenue in March of 2016.

The shooting injured three others, including a man who is paralyzed.

Around noon, the first juror was selected.

The trial is expected to start on Feb. 3.

It could take up to three weeks and could include 145 potential witnesses.

If the men are convicted, prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

