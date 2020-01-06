



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of two men accused in a mass shooting at a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg nearly four years ago.

Cheron Shelton and Robert Thomas are charged with killing five adults and an unborn child at a cookout on Franklin Avenue in March of 2016.

Good morning. Jury selection begins today for Cheron Shelton and Robert Thomas. They're charged with killing five adults and an unborn child during a backyard barbecue in March of 2016. I will be following this all day today so stay tuned for updates on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/hXDcXlPMmE — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 6, 2020

The shooting injured three others, including a man who is paralyzed.

Around noon, the first juror was selected.

The trial is expected to start on Feb. 3.

It could take up to three weeks and could include 145 potential witnesses.

This trial could take up to three weeks once it starts Feb. 3. There are around 145 potential witnesses. — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 6, 2020

If the men are convicted, prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

