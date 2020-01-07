  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is not afraid to stir up issues on social media, and another may be in the works. Popular YouTuber Logan Paul recently called out the unemployed NFL wideout to a fight on a podcast, and AB responded.

“square up @LoganPaul”

Paul responded to Brown with a quote tweet saying he would be dropped pretty fast.

“i’d drop you faster than the patriots”

Paul has been in a couple of boxing matches before with fellow YouTuber KSI in a white-collar amateur setting.

Brown retweeted Paul’s response, so it is unclear how serious either side is taking the challenge.

