PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh restaurant has made Yelp’s list of America’s top 100 places to eat in the new year.
Yelp says the newly released list is “chock full of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path joints.”
A Pittsburgh restaurant, Bae Bae’s Kitchen, made the list, ranking at spot 88. The Korean-inspired eatery is located on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue near the Cultural District.
Bae Bae’s website says they focuses on local, health and organic ingredients, calling their guests “friends and family” who deserve the “best, nutritious, most delicious foods.”
To pick the restaurants on the top 100 list, Yelp says their “data-science team” pulled the highest rated and reviewed restaurants across the nation in 2019. Then, Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
