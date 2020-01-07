



COLUMBUS (KDKA) — Football fans in Cincinnati and Cleveland have been suffering for years, and one person has a solution to the issues.

No, it has nothing to do with ownership, management, coaches or players, but rather medicinal marijuana.

According to Cincinnati.com, a petition to make “Bengals/Browns Fans” an official medical marijuana condition was submitted last month to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

“Yes, someone actually submitted a petition to add being a @Bengals or @Browns fan as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.”

The article says the board requires information from experts who specialize in studying the condition, relevant medical or scientific evidence and letters of support from doctors. The chances of the petition getting granted is very slim.

Being a fan of Ohio NFL Teams is just one of many petitions that have been submitted to the state board at the end of 2019.

– Gastroesophageal reflux disease

– Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain

– Anxiety

– Aspergers Disorder

– Anxiety, Depression

– “Chronic back chronic hip”

– Epstein-Barr

– HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s

– PTSD, Depression, Anxiety

– Generalized Anxiety Disorder

– Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder

– Anxiety

– Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions

– Lupus

– Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis

– Severe Social Anxiety

– “Bengals/Browns Fans”

– “Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer”

– Panic Attack and Anxiety

– Autism Spectrum Disorder

– Autism Spectrum Disorder

– Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome

– Opioid Use Disorder

– Generalized Anxiety Disorder

– Autism Spectrum Disorder

– Opioid Use Disorder

– Depression

– Insomnia

Attorneys for the medical board will review the petitions and see if they meet minimum requirements to move forward by February. From there, a group of experts will make a decision as to what conditions listed qualify for medical marijuana by the end of the year. If a petition is rejected, it can be re-submitted, but new “scientific information” needs to be included to be reconsidered.