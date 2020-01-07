  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kym Gable
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Blood from a Virginia donor helped one of the victims of the Pennsylvania Turnpike crash over the weekend that killed five and injured 60.

The nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant collected 21,000 fewer donations than expected over the holidays.

They need to keep a minimum four-day supply on hand for planned surgeries and the unexpected, like the tragic turnpike crash.

Vitalant is contracted with Allegheny Health Network and UPMC.

Mic Platt, from Virginia, was notified that his blood donation helped a victim who was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.

He is glad his blood traveled far to help possibly save a life.

