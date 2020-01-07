



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dave’s Music Mine is closing after 20 years on the South Side.

The family-owned and operated record store first opened in 1996 in Oakland.

It then expanded to several locations throughout the city before scaling back to a single store: the one on East Carson Street.

The store’s manager says their lease is up and the owner decided not to renew it. But he told KDKA slow business might have something to do with it.

“You would think we would get more foot traffic here but we really don’t as much because we don’t serve beer,” said manager Dave Whaley.

Dave’s will stay open on weekends through May to sell the remaining inventory.

On its website, the store says it aims at offering individualized service and being a positive addition to the community.