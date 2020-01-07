  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A seven-term state lawmaker from central Pennsylvania says he’ll seek the Democratic nomination to run for the open state auditor general’s office this year.

Scott Conklin, of Centre County, entered a crowded field ahead of Pennsylvania’s Feb. 18 deadline to submit nomination petitions to get on the April primary ballot.

Other Democrats running include Pittsburgh city controller Michael Lamb, Christina Hartman, a former congressional candidate from Lancaster County, Nina Ahmad, a former Philadelphia deputy mayor, and Tracie Fountain, a three-decade veteran employee of the auditor general’s office.

Pennsylvania’s current auditor general, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, is completing a second four-year term and is constitutionally barred from seeking another.

