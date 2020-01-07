



WARNING: Some of the photos in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A classroom project in a local elementary school left a 5-year-old girl with gruesome second-degree burns on her chest, the girl’s family said.

Amour Cleckley attends kindergarten at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Her class was creating a potion on Tuesday, using hot water.

The cup spilled and now her chest is wrapped in bandages as burns stretch across her stomach.

She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and is recovering at home.

Cleckley still has to be monitored for the next 72 hours as her burns may progress to third-degree burns.

“She sends me a picture of this girl with second-degree burns,” grandmother Darlene Nash said. “This is a 5-year-old in kindergarten.”

Nash said her granddaughter’s teacher called her about an accident at school.

But she’s upset that the school told her it was just warm water and that the child needed to be picked up.

Nothing was mentioned about the injuries, Nash said.

The family told KDKA the teacher was suspended for two days.

Cleckley’s family is calling on the school to do more.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson released a statement, saying: