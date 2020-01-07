INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 worth of power tools from a Lowe’s in Indiana County.
On Tuesday, state police shared surveillance footage on Twitter of a man accused of stealing a welder worth more than $700 and a chainsaw worth nearly $270 from an Indiana Lowe’s on Dec. 13.
Pictured suspect stole a PRO MIG 180 welder (Value: $705) and a Husqvarna 16″ chainsaw (Value: $269) from Indiana Lowe’s on Dec. 13, 2019 at about 1:42 PM. Was operating a red Chrysler van with PA plate LFB5645. Call Tpr. Moffa with tips at 724-357-1960. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/n2ispKsvhY
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 7, 2020
Police say the suspect was driving a red Chrysler van with the Pennsylvania license plate LFB5645.
At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing tan pants, an orange shirt, a blue and green jacket and a white hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Moffa at 724-357-1960.
