INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 worth of power tools from a Lowe’s in Indiana County.

On Tuesday, state police shared surveillance footage on Twitter of a man accused of stealing a welder worth more than $700 and a chainsaw worth nearly $270 from an Indiana Lowe’s on Dec. 13.

Police say the suspect was driving a red Chrysler van with the Pennsylvania license plate LFB5645.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing tan pants, an orange shirt, a blue and green jacket and a white hat.

(Photo Credit: @PSPTroopAPIO/Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Moffa at 724-357-1960.

